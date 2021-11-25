Hartford PD seizes $20,000 from Bitcoin ATM in fraud investigation

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a crypto currency ATM at the Smoker’s Choice store, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Salem, N.H. After a wild week in which Bitcoin soared to new heights, Bitcoin is crossing the $50,000 mark. Bitcoin rallied last week as more companies signaled the volatile digital currency could eventually gain widespread acceptance as a means of payment for goods and services. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police Department’s Fraud Unit seized $20,000 from a Bitcoin ATM from 71 Market St. on Wednesday.

Police say this fraud investigation began after an elderly victim was tricked using an online fraud scheme, and was instructed to place funds into the machine.

Hartford PD warns the public to not follow instructions of someone they never met and send payment via a cryptocurrency ATM.

Please do not respond to a caller from an unknown number who claims to be a company representative and demands cryptocurrency.

If you believe you were a victim of a cryptocurrency ATM scam, contact your local police department.

This is an active investigation. Stay up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Sheehan, Lyman Hall go head-to-head in the 50th anniversary of the town's powderpuff game

News /

'Dine Local': Celebrating small businesses hardest hit during the pandemic

News /

Turkey named Booster gets pardoned this Thanksgiving at Stew Leonard's

News /

Woman, firefighter brought to hospital after house fire on Stanwood Circle in New Britain

News /

Hartford to continue operating emergency overnight warming center Wednesday night

News /

COVID-19 has not only affected the physical health of people, but the mental health of children in CT

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss