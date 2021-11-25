Hartford PD seizes $20,000 from Bitcoin ATM in fraud investigation

The Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a crypto currency ATM at the Smoker’s Choice store, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Salem, N.H. After a wild week in which Bitcoin soared to new heights, Bitcoin is crossing the $50,000 mark. Bitcoin rallied last week as more companies signaled the volatile digital currency could eventually gain widespread acceptance as a means of payment for goods and services. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police Department’s Fraud Unit seized $20,000 from a Bitcoin ATM from 71 Market St. on Wednesday.

Police say this fraud investigation began after an elderly victim was tricked using an online fraud scheme, and was instructed to place funds into the machine.

Hartford PD warns the public to not follow instructions of someone they never met and send payment via a cryptocurrency ATM.

Please do not respond to a caller from an unknown number who claims to be a company representative and demands cryptocurrency.

If you believe you were a victim of a cryptocurrency ATM scam, contact your local police department.

This is an active investigation. Stay up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.