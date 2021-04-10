Hartford PD: 3-year-old is victim of Nelson Street homicide; active investigation underway

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 3-year-old in the area of Nelson and Garden streets Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 100 block of Nelson Street on a Shotspotter activation.

A local hospital alerted police that a 3-year-old gunshot victim was transported to the hospital. The child was initially listed in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Video footage capturing the incident shows a black Honda Accord stop alongside another vehicle, and a passenger in the Accord firing shots directly at the other vehicle, police said. The victim’s vehicle then left the scene.

Police confirm that the Accord was stolen out of Windsor Locks. Police later found the unoccupied suspect vehicle.

Police said the intended target of the shooting was a male passenger of the victim’s vehicle, who ran off after the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Police are expected to provide an update in the next couple hours.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Man fatally shot during domestic dispute in Bloomfield

News /

Sen. Blumenthal, families of gun violence gather in Hartford following President Biden's series of executive orders on gun control

News /

PD release identity of alleged caregiver wanted in Rocky Hill homicide of 75-year-old man

News /

PRESS CONFERENCE - State Police give update on Rocky Hill homicide investigation into death of 75-year-old man.

News /

Trinity Health of New England’s 24-hour Vax-A-Thon continues into Saturday

News /

Long-term care workers storm state DPH building demanding more on-the-job protections, detained by police

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss