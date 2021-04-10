Hartford PD: 3-year-old is victim of Nelson Street homicide; active investigation underway

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 3-year-old in the area of Nelson and Garden streets Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 100 block of Nelson Street on a Shotspotter activation.

A local hospital alerted police that a 3-year-old gunshot victim was transported to the hospital. The child was initially listed in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Video footage capturing the incident shows a black Honda Accord stop alongside another vehicle, and a passenger in the Accord firing shots directly at the other vehicle, police said. The victim’s vehicle then left the scene.

Police confirm that the Accord was stolen out of Windsor Locks. Police later found the unoccupied suspect vehicle.

Police said the intended target of the shooting was a male passenger of the victim’s vehicle, who ran off after the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Police are expected to provide an update in the next couple hours.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.