Hartford PD: Suspect apprehended after car strikes and kills one, injures another

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating early Thursday morning following a motor vehicle allegedly striking two people on Park and Washington Streets.

According to HPD, a car struck two pedestrians on Park and Washington Streets. The first victim was an adult female, who was pronounced dead. The second victim is an adult male and is currently being treated.

Police say the suspected driver fled the scene. Police were able to apprehend the driver on Intestate 84. The driver is being charged with operating under the influence. More charges are pending.

The identity of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

Park and Washington Streets will be closed for several hours.

This is breaking news.

