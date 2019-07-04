1  of  2
Breaking News
STRATFORD PD: Two car collision sends 12 people to hospital Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Hartford PD: toddler falls three stories from open window

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The Hartford Police Department is advising parents to secure their windows after a toddler on Webster Street fell three stories Wednesday.

Police said the three year old fell from an open window and is currently hospitalized with broken bones.

With the summer heat, it’s more likely that the windows will be open to keep cool.

Police advise parents to secure screen windows and keep furniture away from them.

14 kids fall out of windows every day nationwide.

Window guards and locks are available at your local hardware store.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss