Hartford PD: toddler falls three stories from open window

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The Hartford Police Department is advising parents to secure their windows after a toddler on Webster Street fell three stories Wednesday.

Police said the three year old fell from an open window and is currently hospitalized with broken bones.

With the summer heat, it’s more likely that the windows will be open to keep cool.

Police advise parents to secure screen windows and keep furniture away from them.

14 kids fall out of windows every day nationwide.

Window guards and locks are available at your local hardware store.

Please, please, PLEASE secure screen windows and keep furniture away from them. Hot weather=open windows. A 3yr old fell 3 stories today on Webster St and is currently hospitalized w/broken bone(s). It only takes a second for a child to accidentally push themselves out. 🙏🏻 — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 4, 2019

