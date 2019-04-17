Hartford

Hartford PD: triple shooting at Brook and Fairmount Streets

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 11:37 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 11:37 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - In Hartford; three men shot in the Capitol City late Tuesday night.

Hartford police are at the scene at Brook and Fairmount Streets.

We're told all of the victims are conscious and alert.

We do not know the reason for the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story; News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

