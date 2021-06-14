Hartford PD: Two injured in shooting Monday morning

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford Monday morning that left two victims injured.

Hartford police responded to the area of 24 Bliss Street at around 1:34 a.m. where a male victim in his twenties was located with a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

RELATED: Candlelight vigil held for Hartford woman killed in drive-by shooting

A second victim of the same shooting was also identified with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He is also listed in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for the latest details regarding this investigation.