Hartford PD: Victim in critical condition following shooting near New Britain Ave

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a shooting occurred near 867 New Britain Ave Monday night.

When responding officers arrived on the scene around 10:47 p.m., they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are conducting the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case, contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Hartford

Hartford Hilton Hotel workers hold rally to protest plan to turn hotel into condos

News /

Glastonbury Board of Ed. reaffirms decision to remove Tomahawk logo from high school in special meeting

News /

Geriatric care manager discusses how to keep the elderly protected during the winter

News /

Aselton Snow Dash: January 5K takes place on streets fallen police officer patrolled

News /

Crews battle fire on Westland St. in Hartford

News /

Hartford organization working to prevent domestic violence, raise awareness

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss