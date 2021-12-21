Hartford PD: Victim in critical condition following shooting near New Britain Ave

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a shooting occurred near 867 New Britain Ave Monday night.

When responding officers arrived on the scene around 10:47 p.m., they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are conducting the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case, contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477