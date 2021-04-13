Hartford PD: Victim with several gunshot wounds in stable condition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left a man with several gunshot wounds Tuesday night.

Hartford police say on Tuesday at 9:29 p.m., patrol officers responded to the area of 2393 Main Street on a Shot Spotter activation.

While at the scene, an area hospital reported a man in his thirties arrived for treatment with several gunshot wounds. He was driven to the hospital by private vehicle, according to police.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening and he is listed in stable condition.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing.

