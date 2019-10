HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are warning about a new phone scam that spoofs the police department’s number on the caller ID.

According to police, the scammer asks for gift cards to pay a bond. Police say if you suspect a scam, hang up and then call the main number of the organization for any clarification.

