Hartford PD: Woman injured in overnight shooting on Evergreen Avenue

Hartford

by: Gina D'Amico

Posted: / Updated:

Hartford Police – Major Crimes Division van – 061121

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting on Evergreen Avenue Sunday morning.

At around 12:26 a.m., officers were called to the area of 48 Evergreen Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman, in her twenties, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening at this time, according to police.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the case is
asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

