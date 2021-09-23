Hartford PD: Woman injured in shooting in Albany Avenue area

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 696 Albany Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. Upon arrival, they located a woman in her twenties suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said she was transported to an area hospital for treatment and her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).