Hartford photographer takes virtual webcam portraits to stay connected during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Small businesses are finding creative ways to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic every day. A photographer in Hartford has found a way to take portraits without anyone leaving home.

Portrait photography is a personal experience and photographer Zack Rubin has found a way to do it virtually.

“On top of everything, while I love the creative aspect of photography it’s also a social outlet,” he said.

Zack sets up a skype call and directs you on where to go.

“Step by step, I direct and pose and take the picture,” he said. Then he takes a screenshot and edits them.

“I do a lot of work on the post-production side,” he said. “When you take a screenshot on your computer your quality goes out the window, as opposed to a $2,000 camera.”

So what’s the difference between having webcam portraits taken and taking a selfie? Zack says it’s all about perspective.

“A photographer shows what they find beautiful about a person, ” he said, “because when someone takes a selfie, they’re showing what they want to show to the world.”

Zack still has his day job so he’s not even doing these portraits to make money, he’s doing them to stay connected. You can see his portraits on his Facebook page.