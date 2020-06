HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident Thursday.

In a post released on Twitter, police say the fatal collision involved a 28-year-old male that struck a pole at 500 Hudson Street at 3:21 a.m. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead.

The passenger, a 22-year-old female, has been listed with non-life threatening injuries.

