HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have made four arrests in connection to illegal dumping, the city announced on Friday.

Illegal dumping is when people, from out-of-town throw away their trash in another city without a permit to avoid paying any costs.

Hartford police have made four arrests thus far for suspects who have been caught illegally dumping their trash. Three of those arrests were contractors who were dumping construction materials, officials said.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D) said this ultimately puts the cost back on the city.

“You should not expect to get away with it if you treat Hartford like trash, and you illegally dump in our city,” Bronin said.

Scattered pieces of trash can be seen lining the roads and sidewalks on Bartholomew Avenue – a hot spot for illegal dumping. Items like cans, cardboard, broken pieces of furniture and a bathtub have been spotted at the location.

“You’ll come in one morning and the entire, along there (points) will be just covered with stuff. It’s clearly not local,” local business owner John Stowe said.

Stowe, who owns a top-tier manufacturing company in the neighborhood, said the issue has impacted his interactions with customers.

“The first thing they have to do is overcome their perception of the neighborhood when they walk in and they do inspections,” he said.

The city has installed cameras in illegal dumping hotspots to crack down on the issue. Officers say the issue can be difficult to enforce due to the areas and times of day when it happens.

“It’s not a good place to do it right now,” Hartford Police Sgt. Chris Mastroianni said. “We are strategically placing technology to create some solvability for this crime.”

The cameras are high-resolution and will be able to capture license plates.

If you’re caught illegally dumping you could be arrested, fined and even have your vehicle seized.

The city is encouraging residents to report illegal dumping to 311 or 911.