HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested in a large-scale drug bust on Franklin Avenue on Thursday, police said.

Officials served a search and seizure warrant at “Hot Mammas,” located at 451 Franklin Ave. The warrant followed a several months-long investigation into the business for illegal drug sales.

During the bust, eight people were arrested, including Massachusetts residents Savannah Royce, Parris Darden, as well as Alfred Hammonds of Pennsylvania. Jimmy Ball and Sherrold Lee of Manchester, Brian Kreidler of Andover, and Julio Fajardo of Bethel were also taken into custody.

A large number of drugs were located, including 145 pounds of marijuana, 160 bags of fentanyl, 14 grams of cocaine, hundreds of THC edibles and candy bars, two pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 100 bottles of liquid THC, and 50 bottles of “Lean.”

Additionally, four firearms and over $30,000 cash were seized.

The Hartford Police Vice and Narcotics Division responded to the scene, along with assistance from the C4 Division, F.B.I. Task Force, South Street Crimes Unit, area Community Service Officers, CT State Police Task Force, and the Department of Revenue Services.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to reach out to the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).