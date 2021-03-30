Hartford Police arrest former officer on a computer crime charge

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department arrested a former city officer on Monday in relation to computer crime charges.

According to police, Officer Zachary Freeto was separated from the department on March 19 after police deemed him unfit for duty “following a fitness for duty evaluation” and several instances of misconduct and behavior since December 2020.

The Hartford Police Department say their Internal Affairs Division was conducting an investigation on Freeto after an off-duty incident in Enfield. Police say that Freeto may have “wrongfully accessed computer information on multiple occasions.”

A warrant was drafted after the investigation, charging Freeto with computer crime.