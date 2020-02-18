Hartford police arrest, identify suspect in Majestic Lounge shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the suspect of the Majestic Lounge Hartford shooting and say he is facing charges for the murder of one of the four victims hit.

Police identified 30-year-old Joshua Saez as the suspect. He was struck by gunfire during the incident and then crashed his car near Maple Avenue while trying to take off from the area.

Police are still working to figure out who shot Saez.

Saez is charged with the murder of 28-year old old Marquis Treadwell of Hartford. In addition to Treadwell, four others were injured after several shots were fired just before 2 a.m. at the Majestic Lounge.

Those injured were a 19-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man, and a 30-year-old man. The 30-year-old woman was reportedly shot nine times but police were able to quickly give her aid.

Saez is supposed to face a judge Tuesday morning. If he’s not well enough, they’ll do a bedside arraignment. He’s being held on a $1,750,000 bond.

Mayor Bronin said the Majestic Lounge was known to police for having problems. They will not be open for business until the owner agrees to have four patrol officers stationed inside per city ordinance.