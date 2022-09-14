HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested a man after he filmed a witness testifying in court and posted threats with the video on social media.

On June 23, the Hartford Police Intelligence Division received information regarding a video circulating on social media that depicted a witness in a courtroom testifying in a cold case homicide trial. In the video, a witness is on the stand and identifies the shooter in the incident.

According to police, the video was posted on social media in a threatening manner, referring to the witness as a “rat.”

After a lengthy investigation, the Intelligence Division identified the person recording the testimony in the court room, as well as several social media posters.

Kyle Haye, 34, of Hartford was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with tampering with a witness and inciting injury to persons. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

A second arrest is pending in this case, while the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).