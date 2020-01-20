Breaking News
Hartford police arrest man in 2017 homicide

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Hartford police arrest man in 2017 homicide

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police made an arrest on Saturday in a 2017 homicide.

Police say that back on July 26, 2017, officers responded to 75 Sumner Street on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, later identified as Jordan Williams, was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Related: Hartford Police identify man killed in shooting on Sumner Street

After a lengthy investigation, detectives secured an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Javon Boderick, of Hartford.

On Saturday, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and Hartford Police’s Violent Crimes Unit located Boderick and safely took him into custody without incident.

Boderick was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He was held on $1.5 million bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Technovation Girls Convention 2020 at Connecticut Science Center

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Technovation Girls Convention 2020 at Connecticut Science Center"

State lawmaker says it's time to talk about legislative pay

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State lawmaker says it's time to talk about legislative pay"

6-year-old to be released from hospital after swallowing thumb tack seen in YouTube stunt

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "6-year-old to be released from hospital after swallowing thumb tack seen in YouTube stunt"

Hartford Line surpasses one million riders

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Line surpasses one million riders"

Rep. Larson, Courtney hold public forum to discuss impeachment, crisis in the middle east, earthquakes in Puerto Rico

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Larson, Courtney hold public forum to discuss impeachment, crisis in the middle east, earthquakes in Puerto Rico"

6-year-old Waterbury boy snorts thumb tack after seeing man do it in YouTube video

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "6-year-old Waterbury boy snorts thumb tack after seeing man do it in YouTube video"
More Hartford

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss