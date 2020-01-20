Hartford police arrest man in 2017 homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police made an arrest on Saturday in a 2017 homicide.

Police say that back on July 26, 2017, officers responded to 75 Sumner Street on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, later identified as Jordan Williams, was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Related: Hartford Police identify man killed in shooting on Sumner Street

After a lengthy investigation, detectives secured an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Javon Boderick, of Hartford.

On Saturday, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and Hartford Police’s Violent Crimes Unit located Boderick and safely took him into custody without incident.

Boderick was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He was held on $1.5 million bond.