HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department made an arrest in connection to a homicide from April.

On April 15, Michael Foley, 25, of Hartford was killed by gunfire at 238 Sigourney St. According to police, Foley appeared to be the intended target, while another man who was injured at the scene was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Police arrested 27-year-old Chris Olds of East Hartford on Wednesday. Olds was charged with murder, assault in the first degree, and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Additionally, 23-year-old Corey Fairly, 23, of Hartford, was arrested in connection to the incident on May 30. Fairly was charged with accessory to murder, accessory to assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal liability. He is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.



Corey Fairly (left) and Chris Olds (right). Photos courtesy HPD

Stay alert for news updates with WTNH in the News 8 app