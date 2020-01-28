Hartford police arrest suspect of summer 2019 homicide case

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police announced the arrest of the suspect of a 2019 homicide case on Tuesday.

According to Hartford officers, the suspect of the homicide of Malcom Carr of Hartford, was arrested after a foot pursuit. Police say the individual was in possession of a loaded firearm with a high capacity magazine.

(Photo: Hartford Police Department)

On July 8, 2019, Hartford police received a shot spotter activation located at 1994 Main Street at 11:49 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a man identified as Malcom Carr on the ground surrounded by a crowd. Carr was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

On January 24, 2020, police obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Rayshod Johnson on murder, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm charges.

Three days later, a vehicle stop for a suspected stolen car was initiated by police in the area of 108 Capen Street. Police say the passenger fled on foot, but was captured and discovered he was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun with a high capacity magazine. The suspect was identified as Rayshod Johnson.



Johnson is in custody on a $1.5 million judge-set bond for murder and an additional $500,000 for firearm related charges at the time of his arrest. Johnson is a convicted felon, previously being arrested in March 2015 on a firearm arrest and conviction in Hartford.