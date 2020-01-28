Live Now
News 8’s Sam Kantrow has the latest on today’s top stories and the updated weather forecast

Hartford police arrest suspect of summer 2019 homicide case

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Hartford Police Department)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police announced the arrest of the suspect of a 2019 homicide case on Tuesday.

According to Hartford officers, the suspect of the homicide of Malcom Carr of Hartford, was arrested after a foot pursuit. Police say the individual was in possession of a loaded firearm with a high capacity magazine.

(Photo: Hartford Police Department)

On July 8, 2019, Hartford police received a shot spotter activation located at 1994 Main Street at 11:49 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a man identified as Malcom Carr on the ground surrounded by a crowd. Carr was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

On January 24, 2020, police obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Rayshod Johnson on murder, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm charges.

Three days later, a vehicle stop for a suspected stolen car was initiated by police in the area of 108 Capen Street. Police say the passenger fled on foot, but was captured and discovered he was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun with a high capacity magazine. The suspect was identified as Rayshod Johnson.

Johnson is in custody on a $1.5 million judge-set bond for murder and an additional $500,000 for firearm related charges at the time of his arrest. Johnson is a convicted felon, previously being arrested in March 2015 on a firearm arrest and conviction in Hartford.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford firefighters tackle structure blaze on Maxim Road

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford firefighters tackle structure blaze on Maxim Road"

Hartford firefighters tackle second alarm structure blaze on Maxim Road

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford firefighters tackle second alarm structure blaze on Maxim Road"

Man charged with murder in Hartford homicide

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged with murder in Hartford homicide"

"Pucks and Paws" night with Hartford Wolf Pack

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled ""Pucks and Paws" night with Hartford Wolf Pack"

Gov. Lamont, state leaders call for more training after recent officer-involved shootings

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont, state leaders call for more training after recent officer-involved shootings"

State leaders pushing to teach all students how to budget money, balance a checkbook in high school

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State leaders pushing to teach all students how to budget money, balance a checkbook in high school"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss