Hartford Police arrest two people after pursuit of vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police arrested two people Thursday afternoon after officers pursued a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide.

At around 2:39 p.m., Hartford Police officers observed a vehicle in the Park Street area that was associated with a recent homicide investigation.

Poice said they attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle did not stop and entered I-84 westbound where a pursuit began.

Police said the vehicle continued to Route 9 south, exited and re-entered Route 9 north before getting onto I-84 again toward Hartford. Police said the vehicle was slowed with a tire deflation device and was involved in a crash with a Hartford PD cruiser.

The vehicle became disabled on Huntington Street and crashed into two parked vehicles. The two people in the car fled, with one discarding a firearm as he did so, but police said both occupants were taken safely into custody.

Police are not identifying the occupants or what homicide this vehicle was connected to at this time.

Police said the firearm was recovered and no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.