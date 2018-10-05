Hartford Police bust 2,300 bags of heroin and fentanyl in drug bust
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford Police seized approximately 2,300 bags of fentanyl and heroin and more than $21,000 in cash after a massive drug bust Thursday.
Detectives setup street level surveillance in the city's south district after receiving several complaints of ongoing drug operations in the area.
Detectives received a tip on a suspect accused of selling fentanyl in the area of Plymouth Street and Wethersfield Avenue.
Authorities moved in on a group of suspects, who were in their vehicles, and took them into custody without further incident. Police arrested a total of 7 adults and 1 juvenile on narcotics-related charges.
Hartford Police have released the following list of charges stemming from the bust:
A1:) Guzman, Jose DOB: 3/08/82 Lka: 138 Bond Street Hartford CT
Charged: M/V Front Plate, Op. Unregistered M/V, Op Suspended License, Misuse Registration, Poss. of a control substance, P.W.I.T.S. controlled substance, Possession Hallucinogenics.
A2:) Alvin Delgado DOB: 6/11/80 Lka: 245 Campfield Ave. Hartford, CT
Charged: Possession Narcotic.
A3:) Nicole Pelletier Dob: 3/07/84 Lka: 1044 South Waterboro Rd. Lyman, ME
Charged: Trespassing 3rd.
A4:) Angel Luna Dob: 6/28/96 11 Plymouth Street Hartford, CT
Charged: Possession Narcotics (2300 Bags Heroin), PWITS Narcotics, M/V No Insurance. ** Warrant - Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief 3rd. **
A5:) Jeffrey Kalisz Dob: 3/10/84 Lka: 1341 Silas Dean Highway Wethersfield, CT
Charged: Possession Narcotics.
A6:) Austin Vancedarfield Dob: 12/03/97 89 Foster St. Newington, CT
Charged: Possession Narcotics.
A7:) Kyle Moccio Dob: 2/19/98 Lka: 120 Beldon Street New Britain, CT
Charged: Possession Narcotics.
