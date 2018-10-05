Hartford Police bust 2,300 bags of heroin and fentanyl in drug bust Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Credit: Hartford Police [ + - ] Video

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford Police seized approximately 2,300 bags of fentanyl and heroin and more than $21,000 in cash after a massive drug bust Thursday.

Detectives setup street level surveillance in the city's south district after receiving several complaints of ongoing drug operations in the area.

Detectives received a tip on a suspect accused of selling fentanyl in the area of Plymouth Street and Wethersfield Avenue.

Authorities moved in on a group of suspects, who were in their vehicles, and took them into custody without further incident. Police arrested a total of 7 adults and 1 juvenile on narcotics-related charges.

Hartford Police have released the following list of charges stemming from the bust:

A1:) Guzman, Jose DOB: 3/08/82 Lka: 138 Bond Street Hartford CT

Charged: M/V Front Plate, Op. Unregistered M/V, Op Suspended License, Misuse Registration, Poss. of a control substance, P.W.I.T.S. controlled substance, Possession Hallucinogenics.

A2:) Alvin Delgado DOB: 6/11/80 Lka: 245 Campfield Ave. Hartford, CT

Charged: Possession Narcotic.

A3:) Nicole Pelletier Dob: 3/07/84 Lka: 1044 South Waterboro Rd. Lyman, ME

Charged: Trespassing 3rd.

A4:) Angel Luna Dob: 6/28/96 11 Plymouth Street Hartford, CT

Charged: Possession Narcotics (2300 Bags Heroin), PWITS Narcotics, M/V No Insurance. ** Warrant - Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief 3rd. **

A5:) Jeffrey Kalisz Dob: 3/10/84 Lka: 1341 Silas Dean Highway Wethersfield, CT

Charged: Possession Narcotics.

A6:) Austin Vancedarfield Dob: 12/03/97 89 Foster St. Newington, CT

Charged: Possession Narcotics.

A7:) Kyle Moccio Dob: 2/19/98 Lka: 120 Beldon Street New Britain, CT

Charged: Possession Narcotics.