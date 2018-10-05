Hartford

Hartford Police bust 2,300 bags of heroin and fentanyl in drug bust

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 10:27 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 11:32 PM EDT

Hartford Police bust 2,300 bags of heroin and fentanyl in drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford Police seized approximately 2,300 bags of fentanyl and heroin and more than $21,000 in cash after a massive drug bust Thursday.

Detectives setup street level surveillance in the city's south district after receiving several complaints of ongoing drug operations in the area.

Detectives received a tip on a suspect accused of selling fentanyl in the area of Plymouth Street and Wethersfield Avenue. 

Authorities moved in on a group of suspects, who were in their vehicles, and took them into custody without further incident. Police arrested a total of 7 adults and 1 juvenile on narcotics-related charges. 

Hartford Police have released the following list of charges stemming from the bust:

A1:) Guzman, Jose DOB: 3/08/82 Lka: 138 Bond Street Hartford CT

 

Charged: M/V Front Plate, Op. Unregistered M/V, Op Suspended License, Misuse Registration, Poss. of a control substance, P.W.I.T.S. controlled substance, Possession Hallucinogenics.

 

A2:) Alvin Delgado DOB: 6/11/80 Lka: 245 Campfield Ave. Hartford, CT 

 

Charged: Possession Narcotic.

 

A3:) Nicole Pelletier Dob: 3/07/84 Lka: 1044 South Waterboro Rd. Lyman, ME 

 

Charged: Trespassing 3rd.

 

A4:) Angel Luna Dob: 6/28/96 11 Plymouth Street Hartford, CT

 

Charged: Possession Narcotics (2300 Bags Heroin), PWITS Narcotics, M/V No Insurance. ** Warrant - Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief 3rd. ** 

 

A5:) Jeffrey Kalisz Dob: 3/10/84 Lka: 1341 Silas Dean Highway Wethersfield, CT

 

Charged: Possession Narcotics.

 

A6:) Austin Vancedarfield Dob: 12/03/97 89 Foster St. Newington, CT

 

Charged: Possession Narcotics.

 

A7:) Kyle Moccio Dob: 2/19/98 Lka: 120 Beldon Street New Britain, CT 

 

Charged: Possession Narcotics.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center