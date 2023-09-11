HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An effort is now underway to lift the spirits of an injured Hartford police officer who is recovering after a crash that killed his partner in the line of duty last week.

Hartford Officer Brian Kearney was seriously injured and Officer Robert Bobby Garten, 34, was killed after a Honda Accord sped through a red light and crashed into their police cruiser on Wednesday night.

Authorities said the car was fleeing a traffic stop and had run multiple red lights before striking the police cruiser.

Hartford police officer killed, another injured after car strikes cruiser

Officer Kearney was seriously injured in the collision and was later listed in stable but guarded condition at a local hospital.

A number of people were seen paying their respects to the Hartford Police Department on Monday, including retired officer Danny Mui.

Mui spent 20 years with the Hartford Police Department and worked with Garten’s father, who also served in the department.

“I knew his father when they came on the job. Bobby had about two years on the job when I retired. He was one of the nicest people you could ever meet. It’s a big loss for the city and to the law enforcement community,” Mui said.

The Hartford Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 30 is collecting patches from police departments everywhere in order to show their support for Officer Kearney as he continues to recover from his injuries.

Patches can be sent to Hartford FOP Lodge 30, P.O. Box 1568, Hartford, CT, 06144.