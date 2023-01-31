HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was critically injured in a shooting on Capitol Avenue Tuesday morning, according to Hartford police.

Officers responded to the incident just before 2 a.m., when they were alerted to the area of Capitol Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the scene, police found a victim suffering a gunshot wound.

He was quickly transported to a local hospital.

The man is in his twenties and in critical condition, according to Hartford police. His identity has not been released.

A portion of Capitol Avenue is closed for the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police stated. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s tip line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

