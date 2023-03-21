NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you know, that currently only 12 percent of sworn officers and 3 percent of police leadership in the United States are women?

Out of almost 400 police that make up the Hartford Police Department, only 14 percent are women.

This morning, News 8’s Alyssa Taglia was joined by Sergeant Austin and Officer Nikki, to address the inequities of women in police recruitment, and Steve Austin talk’s about the women’s self defense class happening Wednesday. The class will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hartford Police Athletic League, on 50 Williams Street.

Watch the video above to view more on this conversation.

