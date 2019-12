HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officer Donald Healey, a 50-year veteran of the police force, passed away Monday night at his home in Wethersfield.

Officer Healey retired in 2007. At the time, he was the longest-serving police officer in the country.

Hartford police say this is a major loss for their family. Healey served as a mentor for many officers in the department.

He was 81-years-old.