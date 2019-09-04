Hartford police detain person of interest in stabbing on Webster Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford are currently investigating a stabbing incident Wednesday morning.

According to the Hartford Police Department, a 33-year-old man was stabbed several times to the chest area. Police say the man is alert and conscious, but did not clarify the severity of the wounds.

Police began their investigation in the area of 112 Webster Street in Hartford.

Hartford police say they have detained a person of interest involved in the case in Vernon.

No other information has been released.

