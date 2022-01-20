Hartford receiving $500K federal grant for ‘Smart Policing Initiatives’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford is receiving a $500,000 federal grant to support its police department.

The grant is for ‘Smart Policing Initiatives,” and city leaders say it will help the Hartford Police Department’s investigatory response to non-fatal shooting incidents.

Mayor Luke Bronin, Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody, and the City Council scheduled a news conference for Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Hartford Public Safety Complex on High Street.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs is providing the grant.