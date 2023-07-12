HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford officers recovered six stolen vehicles on Tuesday, according to the police department.

Of those, four were Hyundais or Kias, which have been the targets of a slew of thefts after a viral TikTok video last summer showed how to easily steal the vehicles within seconds. Four of the six vehicles were stolen outside of Hartford.

Five people were arrested in connection to the police’s operation on Tuesday. Of those, four are juveniles.

Hartford police stressed for people who own Kias and Hyundais to pick up steering wheel locks at thee department’s headquarters.

Hyundai and Kia have faced increasing calls to step in and impose measures to cut down on the rising number of stolen vehicles. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced last month that he is pushing for a recall of the affected cars, and that he has opened an investigation into the automakers.