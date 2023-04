HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police took a man into custody on Sunday after he walked into the lobby of the police department and said he stabbed a woman, according to officials.

The woman’s death has been ruled a homicide. The vehicle had been parked outside of the police department.

The homicide is considered “domestic related,” according to police.

This is a developing situation and more details will be added as they are made available.