HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was stabbed to death Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to Sharon Street at around 11:15 a.m. for the report of an unconscious person lying in the road.

Police found Jaleel Alexis Woolery, 32, with numerous puncture wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Woolery may have been working on his vehicle when he was stabbed.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the homicide.