Hartford police identify person of interest in fentanyl overdose death of seventh grader

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police revealed new details Tuesday about their investigation into the death of a seventh grader who overdosed at a Hartford school earlier this month.

A 13-year-old died two days after overdosing on fentanyl at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford on Jan. 13.

Hartford police said Tuesday the search warrant executed at that teen’s residence revealed around 100 additional bags of fentanyl which were recovered from his bedroom. Police said the fentanyl was packaged in the same manner as the bags located at the school, had the same identifying stamp and tested at an even higher purity level.

A search of the school after the incident resulted in police finding around 40 bags of fentanyl at the school. A sample of that fentanyl, which was tested by the D.E.A., came back at a 58% purity level. Police said the fentanyl found at the residence tested at 60% purity.

“We can confidently say that the fentanyl that caused the overdose was the same fentanyl that was located

in the juvenile’s bedroom. At this time, we have found no evidence that anyone other than the deceased

juvenile brought the fentanyl to school,” Hartford police wrote in the update Tuesday.

Police said they identified an individual who has narcotics history at the residence and that person will remain a person of interest, though police said they cannot label that person a suspect at this point.

Police said the teen’s mother was interviewed and has been fully cooperative with this investigation, adding they have no evidence at this time to support her having any prior knowledge of her son’s possession of the substance.

The investigation into how the teen came into possession of the fentanyl is ongoing. Police said they will be taking custody of the fentanyl from the D.E.A to complete additional testing, which will include fingerprints and DNA testing, in an attempt to identify who the teen obtained those bags from.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.