HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting in the city that left one man injured.

Police responded to St. Francis Hospital on Tuesday around 8:46 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

The victim was identified as a man in his twenties who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

Police determined the shooting occurred in the area of 1400 Albany Ave.

This is an active investigation. Police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

