Hartford police investigate body found in CT River

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating after they reported a body was found in the Connecticut River Friday afternoon.

Police tweeted that the body was discovered in the Connecticut River on the Hartford side. The first officer to respond to that scene confirmed the account.

The Hartford Fire Department and the police department’s Marine Division is on their way to the scene at this time.

There were no further details released. News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.

