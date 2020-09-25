Hartford police investigate body found in CT River

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating after they reported a body was found in the Connecticut River Friday afternoon.

Police tweeted that the body was discovered in the Connecticut River on the Hartford side. The first officer to respond to that scene confirmed the account.

The Hartford Fire Department and the police department’s Marine Division is on their way to the scene at this time.

Reports of a body in the CT River, Hartford side. @HFDFireDept and HPD Marine Division on their way. First officer on scene confirms account. More info as it becomes available. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/GgtbS8jxKL — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 25, 2020

There were no further details released. News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.