HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Brook Street early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of 37 Brook St. The victim is a man, though his identity has not been announced yet.

The homicide is related to a crash at High and Walnut streets, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 as we work to learn more information.