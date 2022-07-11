HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a deadly collision on Fairfield and Zion Avenue Monday morning.

Officials stated a car crash took place just after 1 a.m., and now, investigators are on the scene. Police confirmed the crash was fatal, with one victim being confirmed dead.

There is also one victim in critical condition, and one person in stable condition, officials said.

There is no word yet as to what caused this lethal crash.

News 8 will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.