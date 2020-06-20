Hartford Police investigate early morning double shooting, one in critical condition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating an early morning double shooting that left one victim in critical condition.

Police said it happened near 2326 Main Street around 4:09 a.m. Saturday.

A 34-year-old man was found on the scene with several gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition.

The second victim, a 33-year-old man, was already being transported to the hospital with several gunshot wounds when police arrived. That man is in critical condition.

The two victims have not been identified at this time.

ShotSpotter detected 17 shots fired during the incident. Police later found 17 bullet casings while canvassing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Hartford Police anonymous tip line at 860-722-TIPS. (8477)