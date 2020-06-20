1  of  3
Breaking News
Barr: Trump has removed top federal prosecutor in Manhattan Hartford Police investigate early morning double shooting, one in critical condition 6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

Hartford Police investigate early morning double shooting, one in critical condition

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating an early morning double shooting that left one victim in critical condition.

Police said it happened near 2326 Main Street around 4:09 a.m. Saturday.

RELATED CONTENT: Police investigate homicide of New Haven woman believed to be shot while sleeping

A 34-year-old man was found on the scene with several gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition.

The second victim, a 33-year-old man, was already being transported to the hospital with several gunshot wounds when police arrived. That man is in critical condition.

The two victims have not been identified at this time.

ShotSpotter detected 17 shots fired during the incident. Police later found 17 bullet casings while canvassing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Hartford Police anonymous tip line at 860-722-TIPS. (8477)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

1 dead after car crashes into pole in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead after car crashes into pole in Hartford"

Locals share what changes they want to see while celebrating Juneteenth

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals share what changes they want to see while celebrating Juneteenth"

Senators reveal their special session agenda; Gov. Lamont wants more focus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Senators reveal their special session agenda; Gov. Lamont wants more focus"

State leaders discuss racial equality, social justice at Bloomfield roundtable

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State leaders discuss racial equality, social justice at Bloomfield roundtable"

Gov. Lamont, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz participate in roundtable on racial equality, social justice

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz participate in roundtable on racial equality, social justice"

Roundtable on racial equality, social justice - part two

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Roundtable on racial equality, social justice - part two"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss