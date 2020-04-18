Hartford police investigate early morning homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police investigated an early morning homicide Saturday.

Police say at around 1:34 a.m., they responded to the rear of a building on Franklin Avenue on a report of shots fired and a person down.

Police say they found 36-year-old Efrain Nieves suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso area. He was treated on scene and was then transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division have taken over the investigation. Preliminary investigations reveal Nieves was targeted and that the incident appears to be narcotics-related, police say.

This incident marks the city’s 9th homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-722-TIPS. (8477)