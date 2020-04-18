Hartford police investigate early morning homicide

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police investigated an early morning homicide Saturday.

Police say at around 1:34 a.m., they responded to the rear of a building on Franklin Avenue on a report of shots fired and a person down.

Police say they found 36-year-old Efrain Nieves suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso area. He was treated on scene and was then transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division have taken over the investigation. Preliminary investigations reveal Nieves was targeted and that the incident appears to be narcotics-related, police say.

This incident marks the city’s 9th homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-722-TIPS. (8477)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

CT charities to still benefit from Travelers Championship

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT charities to still benefit from Travelers Championship"

Gov. Lamont requiring people in public places to wear face masks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont requiring people in public places to wear face masks"

First responders salute healthcare workers in New Britain

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders salute healthcare workers in New Britain"

After 20 years in public service, CT House Speaker puts his gavel down

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "After 20 years in public service, CT House Speaker puts his gavel down"

CT's presidential primary rescheduled for August 11, Gov. Lamont says

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT's presidential primary rescheduled for August 11, Gov. Lamont says"

Expert discusses impact of coronavirus on cancer patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Expert discusses impact of coronavirus on cancer patients"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss