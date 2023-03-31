Hartford police are investigating a fatal hit and run Friday, according to authorities.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision on Friday, according to authorities.

The fatal hit-and-run crash occurred in the area of Main and Rosemont streets, according to authorities.

There was a large response from the Hartford Police Department and the city’s fire department at the scene of the crash.

Medical personnel were seen giving the victim CPR, according to our News 8 crew.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

There is no word on a suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.