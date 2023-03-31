HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision on Friday, according to authorities.
The fatal hit-and-run crash occurred in the area of Main and Rosemont streets, according to authorities.
There was a large response from the Hartford Police Department and the city’s fire department at the scene of the crash.
Medical personnel were seen giving the victim CPR, according to our News 8 crew.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
There is no word on a suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.