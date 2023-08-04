HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an armed carjacking on Holcomb Street on Thursday.

Police responded to 260 Holcomb St. just after 9 p.m. and found a victim who said he was sitting in his car when a group of suspects approached him. He told police the suspects put a firearm to his head and ordered him out of the car.

Then, the suspects entered the car and fled the scene, police said.

Later in the night, Officer Kyle Russell noticed the car unoccupied, and the suspects fled on foot. Police set up a K-9 track, but there were no results.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man with a white t-shirt, black pants, black glasses, short dreadlock hair, and a black ski mask. The second suspect was described as a light-skinned Black man with a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark gray/black sweatpants, police said.

This is an active investigation.