HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police told News 8 in a statement that they are investigating a shooting homicide on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in the area of Orange Street. Investigators have not provided any further information on the crime or who may be involved.

This is the second homicide to take place in Hartford this week, as a triple shooting on Park Street on Monday resulted in one man’s death.

Orange Street, where the fatal shooting occurred, is only about a block away from where the triple shooting took place.

News 8 will continue to update this developing story.