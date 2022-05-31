HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning on Imlay Street.

Hartford police announced in a press release that they were dispatched to Hartford Hospital for reports of a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but officials state that he is a male in his thirties, and he is currently in stable condition.

Part of Imlay Street is now closed due to the police’s investigation. This is an active investigation, according to Hartford police.