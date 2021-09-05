Hartford police investigate multiple overnight shootings; one person in critical condition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating multiple overnight shootings late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

On Saturday at approximately 11:00 p.m., police responded to the area of 47 May Street on a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, a male in his twenties was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

A few hours later at 2:29 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of 1200 Albany Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation. Police were alerted that a gunshot wound victim showed up seeking treatment at an area hospital.

Police say the victim was in her thirties. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time.

In addition, at approximately 4:19 a.m. officers responded to the area of 85 Sigourney Street on another ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, police located a vehicle that sustained gunfire damage and found a victim suffering from several gunshot wounds nearby.

The victim was a male in his twenties, according to police. He was transported to an area hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigations. Anyone with any information regarding the shootings is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).