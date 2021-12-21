Hartford police investigate non-fatal double shooting on Albany Ave

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after receiving a shot spotter at 1497 Albany Ave early Tuesday morning.

While responding officers arrived on the scene at 4:08 a.m., two victims suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

The male victim, in his thirties, is in critical but stable condition. The female victim, in her thirties, is in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Majors Crime and Crime Scene Division are investigating this incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information, call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477.