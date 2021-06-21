Hartford Police investigate non-fatal shooting, three people injured

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were injured in a shooting during a large house party Saturday morning.

Hartford Police responded to a call about an active shooter on Middlefield Street at around 12 a.m. Saturday. According to police, a large crowd of people were leaving a house party upon arrival.

Police were notified that three victims were at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries due to gunfire. Police do not believe that the victims were the intended target.

