HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday on Sigourney Street, according to authorities.



Hartford police responded to St. Francis Hospital just before 5 p.m. on the report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.



After arriving at the hospital, officers spoke with the victim who had been identified as a man in his forties. Police determined the victim had been shot in the area of 375 Sigourney Street.

The Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the shooting.

No further information is available at this time.