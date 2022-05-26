HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Oakland Terrace that left one man injured.

The Hartford Police Department responded to the area of 58 Oakland Terrace around 12:43 a.m. and found a man in his thirties suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was alert and conscious, and he was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

This is an active investigation. Police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to reach out to the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

