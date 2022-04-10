HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting on Park Street Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to 898 Park St. around 8:06 p.m. On scene, police located a man in his forties suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

This is an active investigation. Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to reach out via the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

